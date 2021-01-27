Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP) Shares Gap Up to $24.50

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $27.00. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 7,951 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.39. The stock has a market cap of £12.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

