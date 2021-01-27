Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,600.00

Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L) (LON:BOTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 3034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,597.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,595.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.62 million and a P/E ratio of 29.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s previous dividend of $20.00. Best of the Best PLC (BOTB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

