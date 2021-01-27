AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

