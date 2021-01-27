Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $291.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.71. 28,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.10. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

