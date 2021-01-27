Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $594,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

