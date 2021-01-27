SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 257.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,450. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

