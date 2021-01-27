Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,684. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $226.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

