Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 702 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $104,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

