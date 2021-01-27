Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $17.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $516.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

