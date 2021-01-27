Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 239,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,721,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

