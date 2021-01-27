Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,004 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $89,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

