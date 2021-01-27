Stellar Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and $680.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00050654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00133610 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00295291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00070640 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,556 coins and its circulating supply is 22,095,601,011 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

