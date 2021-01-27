The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Cap of $611.94 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $611.94 million and approximately $169.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068321 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $275.26 or 0.00905248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,341.94 or 0.04413283 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018045 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars.

