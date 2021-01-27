Applied Research Investments LLC Buys 2,407 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

