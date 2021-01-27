Akroma (AKA) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $11,798.35 and $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.97 or 0.04161027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00022571 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.