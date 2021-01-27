Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 19,905 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY traded up $10.01 on Wednesday, hitting $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.90 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,511 shares of company stock valued at $61,449,495. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

