Avion Wealth Invests $33,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Avion Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $12,538,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in DocuSign by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.36. The stock had a trading volume of 94,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

