Insider Selling: S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total transaction of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

Shares of SUS traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,180 ($28.48). The company had a trading volume of 11,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. S&U plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,787.40. The firm has a market cap of £264.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

Get S&U plc (SUS.L) alerts:

About S&U plc (SUS.L)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for S&U plc (SUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U plc (SUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.