Avion Wealth Invests $96,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 829.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $33,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.46 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $78.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

