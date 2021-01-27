Avion Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.78. The company had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

