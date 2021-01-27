Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after purchasing an additional 106,665 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 204,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

