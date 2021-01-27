Avion Wealth Makes New $344,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,342,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 208,081 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

