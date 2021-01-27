Avion Wealth Makes New $344,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,342,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 208,081 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.