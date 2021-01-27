Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBNXF. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

