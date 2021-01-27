Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
