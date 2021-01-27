Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.