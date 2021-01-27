KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 252,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after buying an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

