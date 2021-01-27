Truist Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $52.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

HZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of HZO traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. 31,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,086. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,932 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.