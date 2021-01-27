Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.5% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $154,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.79. 6,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.05 and a 200-day moving average of $331.72. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

