General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

