Spinnaker Trust Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

