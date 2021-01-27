10,354 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 25.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth about $13,317,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,993. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.