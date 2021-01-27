Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,391 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 59,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

