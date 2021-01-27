Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.23. 104,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,037. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

