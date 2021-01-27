First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. 13,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,559. The firm has a market cap of $924.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFWM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

