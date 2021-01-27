Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Truist

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

NYSE:PANW traded down $15.40 on Wednesday, hitting $338.86. 30,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.09. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total transaction of $1,284,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

