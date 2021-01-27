Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,589. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

