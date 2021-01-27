Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 528,349 shares of company stock worth $2,115,481 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

NYSE HON traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

