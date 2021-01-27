17,161 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

