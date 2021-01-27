SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Stake Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 290,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,220. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

