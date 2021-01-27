Ironwood Financial llc Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average of $298.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

