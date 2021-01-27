Keeler Thomas Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after buying an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after buying an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after acquiring an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.