Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $261.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

