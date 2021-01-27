FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.31. The company had a trading volume of 64,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.04. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

