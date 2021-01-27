PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

