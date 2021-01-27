CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.25

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.25 and last traded at $165.48, with a volume of 19054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.75.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,368.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

