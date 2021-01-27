CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.25

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.25 and last traded at $165.48, with a volume of 19054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.75.
CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $123.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,368.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
