PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,171. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

