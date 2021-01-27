Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.95

Shares of Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Agile Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.