JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.01

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01, with a volume of 2507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

JSCPY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JSR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised JSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

