$521.79 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report sales of $521.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 238,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

