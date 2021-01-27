Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 12-Month High at $224.00

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $224.00 and last traded at $207.66, with a volume of 2884260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $54,855,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,567,801. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

