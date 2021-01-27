NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.87

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 18086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,210 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.